Advertisement

Interfaith Outreach Association continues to see high demand for rent and mortgage relief program

Stacks of folders show the continued demand Interfaith Outreach Association sees for the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.
Stacks of folders show the continued demand Interfaith Outreach Association sees for the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.(Photo: Interfaith Outreach Association)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Stacks of folders from Interfaith Outreach Association show just how high the demand is right now for those needing help paying rent.

“228 households were assisted with back rent. Those were 348 adults and 299 children," said Shawne Farmer, Interfaith Outreach Association executive director.

Farmer’s organization administers funds from the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program in the Lynchburg area.

Those who have lost income due to the pandemic have been able to get help thanks to that program.

This week Governor Ralph Northam announced $12 million more in CARES Act money will be put into that program to help with that problem.

“For Central Virginia, we’re going to be getting an additional $450,000 to assist with rent and mortgage for people who have had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 virus," said Farmer.

Farmer says the continued demand for that program has impacted them as well.

She says they’ve increased the amount of staff they have to help folks with their needs.

“We have increased our staff eightfold since where we were before the pandemic started to be able to administer both the rent program and the utility program that we manage," said Farmer.

Although this new money was just announced, the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

Farmer says folks will need to apply by November 13 to get help.

“The goal is to have the program finished up in November but have people in need have their needs paid through the end of the year," said Farmer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bedford County Public Schools sends letter advocating for removal of restrictions to solar projects

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say raising or removing caps could open a gateway to future solar energy projects.

Breaking

Second presidential debate set for Oct. 15 officially canceled

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to CBS News and NPR Politics, the Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second contest scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

News

Franklin County sees ‘concerning’ rise in COVID-19 cases over last nine days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There are approximately 471 current positive COVID-19 cases within the county, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Franklin County Teacher Anthony Swann reacts to winning the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Swann says it was one of his teachers that made him want to become a teacher himself.

Latest News

News

Registration ramps up for Roanoke’s virtual ‘Drumstick Dash’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The annual race supports the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

News

Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural Leadership Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The program offers networking and educational experiences.

Forecast

Friday, October 9 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: 3 hours ago

7@four

Three Notch’d to hold Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery is gearing up to bring the beer, food and musical fun Saturday, rain or shine.

News

Bobblehead unveiled of VP Mike Pence with fly landed on head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The bobblehead was inspired by the moment that went viral during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Danville City Jail gives update on status of inmate, staff COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The facility, which houses around 253 inmates with numbers that may fluctuate from day-to-day, currently has a total of 87 positive cases.