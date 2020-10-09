Interfaith Outreach Association continues to see high demand for rent and mortgage relief program

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Stacks of folders from Interfaith Outreach Association show just how high the demand is right now for those needing help paying rent.

“228 households were assisted with back rent. Those were 348 adults and 299 children," said Shawne Farmer, Interfaith Outreach Association executive director.

Farmer’s organization administers funds from the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program in the Lynchburg area.

Those who have lost income due to the pandemic have been able to get help thanks to that program.

This week Governor Ralph Northam announced $12 million more in CARES Act money will be put into that program to help with that problem.

“For Central Virginia, we’re going to be getting an additional $450,000 to assist with rent and mortgage for people who have had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 virus," said Farmer.

Farmer says the continued demand for that program has impacted them as well.

She says they’ve increased the amount of staff they have to help folks with their needs.

“We have increased our staff eightfold since where we were before the pandemic started to be able to administer both the rent program and the utility program that we manage," said Farmer.

Although this new money was just announced, the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

Farmer says folks will need to apply by November 13 to get help.

“The goal is to have the program finished up in November but have people in need have their needs paid through the end of the year," said Farmer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.