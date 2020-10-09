Local Girl Scouts offer outdoor events and virtual troops

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council (GSVSC) is offering programs both virtual and real-life/in-person (IRL) for girls in K-12th grades.

All the IRL events are outdoors at Girl Scout camps and, according to the scouts, follow CDC social distancing guidelines, safety, and hygienic protocols.

Upcoming IRL outdoor events include:

Animal Dance Parties: K-3rd Grades (IRL/FREE events) / RSVP for these events here: www.gsvsc.org/FUN

Saturday, Oct. 10, 10-11 AM

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-2 PM

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

Friday, Oct. 16, 5:30-6:30 PM

Ridgeview Park River Shelter, Waynesboro

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5:30-6:30 PM

Stuarts Draft Park Shelter, Stuarts Draft

Saturday, Oct. 31, 10-11 AM

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

(This event is a special Halloween-themed party. Costumes encouraged)

Saturday, Oct. 31, 1-2 PM

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

(This event is a special Halloween-themed party. Costumes encouraged)

Saturday, Nov. 7, 10-11 AM

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

Saturday, Nov. 7, 1-2 PM

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

Girls & Ghouls: K-12th Grades (IRL/Fee-based events) / Sign-up for events here: www.gsvsc.org/calendar

Saturday, Oct. 17, time depends upon grade level

Girl Scout Camp Icimani, Roanoke

Saturday, Oct. 24, time depends upon grade level

Girl Scout Camp Sugar Hollow, Crozet

Upcoming virtual events include:

Robot Building Party: K-3rd Grades (Virtual/FREE event) / RSVP here: www.gsvsc.org/FUN

Thursday, Oct. 22, 4:30–5:30 PM

Virtual via Zoom

(This event celebrates National Lights on Afterschool and information about after-school programs and the role they play in the lives of children, families and communities.)

Future Voter Series: K-12th Grades (Virtual/Fee-based event) / Sign up here: www.gsvsc.org/calendar

Mondays in October, 6:30-7:30 PM

Virtual via Zoom

For the first time, GSVSC is offering Virtual Troops.

Girls will join Girl Scout volunteers, staff members, and other girls in their grade level from across the council to earn badges, have fun, and make friends.

These virtual troops will meet online (using Zoom) monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7 PM. To join a virtual troop, contact Girl Scouts at info@gsvsc.org or 540-777-5100.

