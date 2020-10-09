Advertisement

Man featured in ‘Tiger King' facing wildlife trafficking charges in VA

Three other people have also been indicted
Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.
Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.(WMBF)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A months-long investigation has led to wildlife trafficking charges against four people, including Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was featured on the “Tiger King” documentary.

The investigation was carried out by Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s Animal Law Unit. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony county of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Two of Antle’s daughters were also charged. Tawny Antle has been charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act. Tilakum Watterson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Antle, Wilson and Antle’s daughters were all charged by the Grand Jury of Frederick County.

The months-long investigation focused on the relationship between Antle and Wilson and found that both men had trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

In November 2019, Attorney General Herring announced that Wilson and his nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua had been indicted on 46 counts of animal cruelty by a grand jury in Frederick County. A trial date was set for June 2021. This came after the Animal Law Unit seized custody of 119 animals from Wilson’s “roadside zoo” after a judge issued an order finding that Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected or deprived the animal[s] of adequate care.”

The seized animals included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo and more. The Attorney General’s Office said the animals are currently in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations.

In a 12-hour seizure hearing in August 2019, animal welfare experts testified as to the inadequate conditions and cruelty at Wilson’s establishment, and photo and video evidence showed inadequate conditions of both animals and facilities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Shooting that injured teen Monday believed to be drive-by

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The shooting took place on 9th Street about 1:15 in the morning.

Entertainment

Elmwood on Ice canceled for 2020 season

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. hopes to find a new location for the winter attraction by the 2021 season.

Education

Botetourt School Board votes to change “snow day” language on its calendar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Folks who do not have access to internet would still be able to take part in virtual learning snow days, with assignments that could be done offline.

Crime

Three arrested in connection with Lynchburg grand larceny

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
An investigation uncovered multiple large stolen items including two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks and a debit card.

Latest News

Crime

AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

News

Hometown Eats-County Smoak

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Number of new Virginia cases drops, hospitalizations up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The large case count reported Thursday included 689 cases that should have been reported Wednesday.

News

Profile: 6th Congressional District Candidate Betts

Updated: 3 hours ago

Fire

Start of fall fire season prompts landowners to take extra steps to protect homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Oct. 5-9 is National Fire Safety and Prevention Week

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 9, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago