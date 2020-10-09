Governor Northam declares Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples' Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared Monday, October 12, 2020 Indigenous Peoples' Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It it the first such proclamation in Virginia history.

Governor Northam issued the following statement Friday:

"For the first time in Virginia history, we are recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day—this year on Monday, October 12. As a country and as a Commonwealth, we have too often failed to live up to our commitments with those who were the first stewards of the lands we now call Virginia—and they have suffered historic injustices as a result.

"Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrates the resilience of our tribal communities and promotes reconciliation, healing, and continued friendship with Virginia’s Indian tribes. In making this proclamation, we pay tribute to the culture, history, and many contributions of Virginia Indians and recommit to cultivating strong government-to-government partnerships that are grounded in mutual trust and respect.

“This represents an important step forward in our work to build an inclusive Commonwealth, and I hope all Virginians will join me in honoring Virginia’s native people.”

Eleven state-recognized tribes call Virginia home, including the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Tribe, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Rappahannock Tribe, and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Seven of these tribes are federally recognized.

“I am excited and proud of Virginia and Governor Northam for making this monumental decision to declare October 12 Indigenous Peoples' Day,” said Chief W. Frank Adams of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. “This is a long overdue honor for all tribes and native people of Virginia and I applaud Governor Northam for being the leader of this movement. After more than 400 hundred years of suffering, I hope this leads to other states and the federal government will get behind this movement.”

“The Rappahannock’s are so grateful to our Governor for the work he has done to restore honor to our tribes and equality to all people,” said Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe. “I believe he is a profound reflection of the intent of the founding fathers values when this country was established.”

In 2019, Governor Northam signed a land trust agreement with the Mattaponi Indian Tribe and announced a land acquisition by the Chickahominy Tribe. These actions were put into motion to help rectify the past, when reservation land in Virginia was allowed to be encroached upon. The governor’s office said it was also meant to ensure the sustainability of the Commonwealth’s Indian tribes for future generations.

Later in October, Virginia will open its 40th state park: Machicomoco State Park. The governor’s office said the park will be the first devoted to interpreting the experiences and history of Virginia’s Indian tribes and the Algonquin nation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.