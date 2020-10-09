Advertisement

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Ohio voters wait in line at the Franklin County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio voters wait in line at the Franklin County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly 50,000 voters received incorrect absentee ballots in the county that is home to Ohio’s capital, elections officials said Friday as they promised corrected ballots would be mailed within 72 hours.

With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot. The error happened Saturday afternoon when someone changed a setting on a machine that places absentee ballots into mailing envelopes, Franklin County elections officials said Thursday.

Some ballots had an incorrect congressional race, while others had the correct information but were sent to voters in a different precinct. The Franklin County Elections Board said 49,669 voters received incorrect ballots out of 237,498 that were mailed.

The process to print, stuff the replacement ballots in envelopes and mail them was underway Friday, the Franklin County Elections Board announced.

The board also said it will mail postcards to all affected voters detailing the situation and highlighting voters' options moving forward. Those options include voting in-person at the board’s offices on the city’s north side.

The elections board said multiple checks are in place to ensure only one voter can cast a ballot, including rejecting any replacement ballots if someone went ahead and voted in person.

The news of the incorrect ballots brought renewed focus on an election seeing an unprecedented number of absentee ballot requests, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about in-person voting.

On Tuesday, Ohio’s elections chief announced that Ohio’s 88 elections boards had a record number of absentee ballot applications. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 2,154,235 applications had been received — more than double the 1,091,188 absentee ballots applications at the same time four years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy on Hurricane Delta

Updated: moments ago

Weather News

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Crime

Michigan official: Governor was aware of plot against her

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city in August.

Latest News

National

Mayor Mark Boughton: Danbury, Conn., names sewage plant after John Oliver

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Danbury City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city in August.

Sports

Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

National Politics

White House ups offer in virus aid before talks with Pelosi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks Friday in hopes of an agreement before Election Day, even as President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.

Crime

Radford man charged with indecent liberties, carnal knowledge of child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A Radford man is facing multiple charges after an investigation revealed he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a child.

National

Rep. Sanford Bishop reflects on VP debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.