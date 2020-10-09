Advertisement

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors increases funding to small business recovery grants

The grant will provide an additional $125,000 to help Pulaski County small businesses with their response to COVID-19.
The grant will provide an additional $125,000 to help Pulaski County small businesses with their response to COVID-19.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Small businesses and nonprofits in Pulaski County have another chance to apply for COVID-19 recovery grants.

Funding is available through the Pulaski County Small Business Recovery Grant Program from the CARES Act.

The board of supervisors is providing an additional $125,000 to provide 25 more grants, worth $5,000 each to local small businesses.

The county has already allocated two rounds of funding to help small businesses, and now they’re looking to more economic recovery.

“We think it is very important to help keep our small businesses up and running. Very often businesses run by local people and they’re the real heart of and life blood of a local economy, so we want to make sure those local businesses survive this downturn and growing and prospering afterwards,” said Joe Guthrie the Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

The last day to apply for the Pulaski County Small Business Recovery Grant Program is October 30.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bedford County Public Schools sends letter advocating for removal of restrictions to solar projects

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say raising or removing caps could open a gateway to future solar energy projects.

News

Interfaith Outreach Association continues to see high demand for rent and mortgage relief program

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The demand continues as the state puts $12M more into its rent and mortgage relief program.

Breaking

Second presidential debate set for Oct. 15 officially canceled

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to CBS News and NPR Politics, the Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second contest scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

News

Franklin County sees ‘concerning’ rise in COVID-19 cases over last nine days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There are approximately 471 current positive COVID-19 cases within the county, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Franklin County Teacher Anthony Swann reacts to winning the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Swann says it was one of his teachers that made him want to become a teacher himself.

News

Registration ramps up for Roanoke’s virtual ‘Drumstick Dash’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The annual race supports the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

News

Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural Leadership Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The program offers networking and educational experiences.

Forecast

Friday, October 9 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: 3 hours ago

7@four

Three Notch’d to hold Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery is gearing up to bring the beer, food and musical fun Saturday, rain or shine.

News

Bobblehead unveiled of VP Mike Pence with fly landed on head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The bobblehead was inspired by the moment that went viral during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday.