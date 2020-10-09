Pulaski County Board of Supervisors increases funding to small business recovery grants

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Small businesses and nonprofits in Pulaski County have another chance to apply for COVID-19 recovery grants.

Funding is available through the Pulaski County Small Business Recovery Grant Program from the CARES Act.

The board of supervisors is providing an additional $125,000 to provide 25 more grants, worth $5,000 each to local small businesses.

The county has already allocated two rounds of funding to help small businesses, and now they’re looking to more economic recovery.

“We think it is very important to help keep our small businesses up and running. Very often businesses run by local people and they’re the real heart of and life blood of a local economy, so we want to make sure those local businesses survive this downturn and growing and prospering afterwards,” said Joe Guthrie the Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

The last day to apply for the Pulaski County Small Business Recovery Grant Program is October 30.

