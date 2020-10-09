Radford man charged with indecent liberties, carnal knowledge of child

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man is facing multiple charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a child.

Christiansburg Police, working with Radford City Police, charged 54-year-old Kevin Hite with ten felony counts of unlawful carnal knowledge (without force) of a child aged 13-14 years old.

Hate was also charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor by encouraging a child to send explicit material electronically.

Police said the investigation indicated Hite had engaged in a sexual relationship with the child over an extended period of time, beginning when the child was 13 years old.

Hite is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bail.

