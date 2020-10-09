Radford’s Craft and Draft festival goes digital

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virtual Market version of the festival will be held this year.

The event’s organizer Mountain Trotter Arts says they made the decision not have an in-person event due to COVID.

However, they still wanted to find a way to support local businesses and artisans.

“You know if we want to continue to support artisans or small businesses and preforming artist next year we need to support them now as well,” said Lauri Murphy the Executive Director of Mountain Trotter Arts .

Jewelry, pottery, clothing, letterpress and woodworking are just some of the featured items that will be available this year as the event moves online.

From October 22-25 2020 hand-made items will be featured on www.CraftandDraftVA.com. Website visitors can shop from the featured local artists and makers any time during those dates-all from the comfort of their own home.

Visitors can also find local bands and musicians at the virtual market that were scheduled to perform.

