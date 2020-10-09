Registration ramps up for Roanoke’s virtual ‘Drumstick Dash’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration is ramping up for this year’s ‘Drumstick Dash’ in Roanoke.

Due to the pandemic, the 5K or 8K walk and run will be held virtually.

That means, you can participate at any time throughout the month of November.

You will log your walk or run on the app Race Joy.

The race costs $20 for walkers and $32 for runners.

Money raised supports the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

“We serve over 200,000 meals a year, so those meals are still going to be served, we still need help in that capacity, so people still want to help the Mission, so this is one of the best ways that almost all of Roanoke and people from out of town can help out the Mission," said Kevin Spencer, who plays race mascot, “Dash”.

The first 2,500 people to register will receive a hooded running shirt.

So far, more than a thousand people have already registered.

If you’d like to sign up, click here.

