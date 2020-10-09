Roanoke County Public Schools launches COVID-19 Dashboard

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke County Public Schools has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to help keep parents, students, and staff informed about confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a press release, the dashboard will report confirmed positive cases by school over a one-week period along with the total number of cases in the district.

“We wanted to be as transparent as we can be so that our parents, staff and students are informed about Coronavirus in our schools,” said Dr. Rhonda Stegall, executive director of administration for Roanoke County Public Schools. “We are thankful that, so far, we have not experienced any outbreaks, nor any transmission in our schools and we’re working hard to keep it that way.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.