Advertisement

Roanoke County Public Schools launches COVID-19 Dashboard

The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional exposure and that they are working with the health department on contact tracing.
The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional exposure and that they are working with the health department on contact tracing.(WDBJ7)
By Taia White
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke County Public Schools has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to help keep parents, students, and staff informed about confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a press release, the dashboard will report confirmed positive cases by school over a one-week period along with the total number of cases in the district.

“We wanted to be as transparent as we can be so that our parents, staff and students are informed about Coronavirus in our schools,” said Dr. Rhonda Stegall, executive director of administration for Roanoke County Public Schools.  “We are thankful that, so far, we have not experienced any outbreaks, nor any transmission in our schools and we’re working hard to keep it that way.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County Schools plans to bring 3rd grade students back to class

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taia White
The Roanoke County School Board is in support of a plan to bring third grade students back into the classroom for in-person instruction full time.

News

Salvation Army debuts virtual Red Kettle campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The virtual campaign was created due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Race For the 6th District - Cline

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Law-Makers Work Towards A New Stimulus Package

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Hand and Harvest Festival

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

On the Barn Quilt Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showcases coronavirus trends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Over 155,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Virginia.

News

COVID Anti-body cocktail Research

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fire Safety Prevention Week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Feeding Southwest Virginia Receives Massive Donation

Updated: 3 hours ago