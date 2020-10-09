Advertisement

Roanoke County Schools plans to bring 3rd grade students back to class

Some third-grade students may be changing teachers as additional staff are brought in to accommodate more classrooms.
Roanoke County teachers prepare for students to return to the classroom.
Roanoke County teachers prepare for students to return to the classroom.(WDBJ7)
By Taia White
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke County School Board is in support of a plan to bring third grade students back into the classroom for in-person instruction full time.

In addition, all fourth and fifth grade students who currently receive daily special education or English learner services will return to in-person instruction four days per week.

The plan is set to begin October 26, according to a press release from the district.

“From the beginning, we’ve said our instructional plan is an expandable plan, and now we’re expanding it,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.  “We have been operating in this hybrid model for more than a month and we’ve identified ways to more effectively utilize our learning spaces to allow us to bring third grade students back into the school full-time, while continuing to adhere to public health guidelines, especially six-foot social distancing.”

Students receiving 100 percent online instruction will not be able to switch to in-person instruction until the start of the second semester.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

