Roanoke Police adding gang detection unit in wake of recent shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of several violent crimes in Roanoke in recent weeks, the Roanoke City Police Department is restructuring.

At Friday morning’s gun violence task force meeting, the department announced it will add a Gang Detection Unit, pulling some officers off patrol and assigning them to other duties to work on reducing gang/gun violence.

The department is also looking to hire two analysts to help analyze crime data and recommend where resources can be best utilized.

Police also announced they are very close to hiring a crime mitigation specialist. That person will head to crime scenes and work with victims' families.

The department has selected someone for that role and is in the process of background checks and such. That hiring is expected to be official within the next ten days.

