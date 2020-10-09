Second presidential debate set for Oct. 15 officially canceled

(WDBJ) - According to both CBS News and NPR Politics, the Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second contest scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

Safety concerns swirled around the idea of still holding a debate following the president’s recent positive COVID-19 diagnosis, leading the commission to unilaterally agree to make the next event virtual. The Trump campaign refused to participate in the proposed virtual setup.

“It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” said The Commission on Presidential Debates in a statement Friday.

