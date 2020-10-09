Shooting that injured teen Monday believed to be drive-by

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they believe a shooting early Monday was a drive-by, with no one in custody.

About 1:15 a.m. October 5, police were called to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of 9th Street SW. They found a 17-year-old teenage girl, with a gunshot wound, behind a home. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

