Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural Leadership Academy

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced an inaugural Leadership Academy.

The 12-month program will educate emerging leaders on topics including economic development, government, tourism, healthcare and real estate. For the first year, the Chamber will accept 10 participants from a diverse group of local professionals.

“Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding three localities is ripe for growth, and it’s our responsibility to advocate for the business community and to build a pipeline of future leaders for generations to come,” Christopher Finley, Executive Director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said.

You have until November 20th to apply and orientation starts in January. For more information, click here.

