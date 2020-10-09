Three arrested in connection with Lynchburg grand larceny

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are in custody following a string of grand larcenies in Lynchburg.

On October 7, officers witnessed a man driving a stolen motorcycle enter a home in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The Lynchburg Police Department said the man had an outstanding warrant and although officers negotiated with him for nearly an hour, he would not leave the building.

Officers executed a search warrant and the man, along with two others, was arrested.

The investigation uncovered multiple large stolen items including two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks and a debit card.

25-year-old Gage Plourde was charged with grand larceny, three counts of receiving stolen goods, failure to comply with a court order and obstructing justice.

Dillon Webber, 20, and 35-year-old Amber Pollard were charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing justice.

All three are from Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.