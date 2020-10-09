Advertisement

Three arrested in connection with Lynchburg grand larceny

(MGN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are in custody following a string of grand larcenies in Lynchburg.

On October 7, officers witnessed a man driving a stolen motorcycle enter a home in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The Lynchburg Police Department said the man had an outstanding warrant and although officers negotiated with him for nearly an hour, he would not leave the building.

Officers executed a search warrant and the man, along with two others, was arrested.

The investigation uncovered multiple large stolen items including two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks and a debit card.

25-year-old Gage Plourde was charged with grand larceny, three counts of receiving stolen goods, failure to comply with a court order and obstructing justice.

Dillon Webber, 20, and 35-year-old Amber Pollard were charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing justice.

All three are from Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Shooting that injured teen Monday believed to be drive-by

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The shooting took place on 9th Street about 1:15 in the morning.

Crime

Man featured in ‘Tiger King' facing wildlife trafficking charges in VA

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
‘Doc’ Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, and Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, have been indicted on multiple charges.

Entertainment

Elmwood on Ice canceled for 2020 season

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. hopes to find a new location for the winter attraction by the 2021 season.

Education

Botetourt School Board votes to change “snow day” language on its calendar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Folks who do not have access to internet would still be able to take part in virtual learning snow days, with assignments that could be done offline.

Latest News

Crime

AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

News

Hometown Eats-County Smoak

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Number of new Virginia cases drops, hospitalizations up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The large case count reported Thursday included 689 cases that should have been reported Wednesday.

News

Profile: 6th Congressional District Candidate Betts

Updated: 2 hours ago

Fire

Start of fall fire season prompts landowners to take extra steps to protect homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Oct. 5-9 is National Fire Safety and Prevention Week

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 9, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago