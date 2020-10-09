Advertisement

Three Notch’d to hold Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party Saturday

The Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery is gearing up to bring the beer, food and musical fun Saturday, rain or shine.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Oktoberfest 2020 Block Party at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery is gearing up to bring the beer, food and musical fun Saturday, rain or shine.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the show is open to all ages and has no cover charge. Groups of up to six people will have specific socially-distanced viewing boxes where masks are not required while sitting or standing at your table.

Masks must be worn when traveling from place to place, however, away from your table and throughout the grounds.

The day runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at 24 Campbell Avenue SE.

