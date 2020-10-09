Tropical rain moves in this weekend

We’ll see increasing clouds across the region today as Hurricane Delta gets closer to making landfall along the Gulf coast. Any rain would likely hold off until the early Saturday, but that would just be a few light showers. Steadier heavier rain will move into the region late Saturday into Sunday. It looks like some of the rain showers will continue into Monday. Clouds could hang tough even into Tuesday as we really have to wait for a cold front to move through Wednesday to kick this system out of our region.

Your weekend forecast is looking soggy as the remnants of Delta head our way.

FRIDAY

We begin to see the clouds thicken Friday as hurricane Delta moves toward the Gulf Coast. Friday will be rain-free but clouds will be on the increase with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We'll see increasing sunshine as Delta makes landfall. (WDBJ)

DELTA’S WEEKEND IMPACTS

The remnants from hurricane Delta will move inland over the weekend and approach the Tennessee and Kentucky border by Sunday spreading rain well ahead of the center.

SATURDAY: Clouds will thicken with areas of patchy drizzle and occasional showers possible. The day won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to have an umbrella handy and an indoor place to head to if one of those showers move over your area. The best chances will be across the south.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain coverage will be more widespread by Saturday night and may even offer some occasional tropical downpours.

SUNDAY: A soaking rainfall is expected for everyone throughout most of Sunday as the center as Delta’s remnants move through. Some rain may fall heavily at times.

PROJECTED RAINFALL

At this time, we foresee widespread rainfall likely between 1-3″ around the region with locally higher amounts along the mountains.

We could see around 1-3" of rain from Delta through Monday. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

Rain from Delta is likely to linger until at least Monday as the remnants slowly depart. There’s nothing to push all of the moisture and clouds out until a cold front arrives Wednesday, so we remain on the unsettled side with an occasional shower again Tuesday.

After the front passes east of the area Wednesday, most models suggest the weather pattern will turn sunny and cool once again.

.