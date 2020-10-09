VDEM announces $1.7 million in COVID-19 grant funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says $1,792,748 in Emergency Management Performance Grant Program Health Equity funding is going to be given to local governments across Virginia.

According to VDEM, the funding was a part of the CARES Act stimulus package and will continue the work of the COVID-19 Health Equity Taskforce’s effort to apply a statewide health equity lens to Virginia’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The State Coordinator for Emergency Management, Curtis Brown, says, “The funding will increase the capability to support marginalized and at-risk individuals and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

37 emergency management programs in Virginia were identified for funding, according to VDEM, and were grouped into three cohorts based on population size and COVID-19 data. Harrisonburg is included in the second cohort, with the ability to receive $49,804.

VDEM says local governments that accept the funding, will be required to provide a proposed plan of work, budget and milestones for each project they do related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and integrating public health resources.

For more information on the funding, visit VDEM’s website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.