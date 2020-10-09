Virginia State Police work clear accident on Route 24 in Bedford
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and Bedford County Fire and Rescue are investigating after a vehicle overturned on Route 24 in Bedford.
A Chevrolet Silverado was towing a trailer when it overturned near the 7700 block of Stewartsville Road.
Officials were called to the scene at 10:18 p.m.
The driver of the pickup truck was injured but the extent of the injuries has not been released.
A detour has been set up on Emmaus Church Road.
