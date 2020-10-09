Advertisement

Virginia State Police work clear accident on Route 24 in Bedford

Road Police Lights
Road Police Lights(AP Images)
By Taia White
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and Bedford County Fire and Rescue are investigating after a vehicle overturned on Route 24 in Bedford.

A Chevrolet Silverado was towing a trailer when it overturned near the 7700 block of Stewartsville Road.

Officials were called to the scene at 10:18 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured but the extent of the injuries has not been released.

A detour has been set up on Emmaus Church Road.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Celebrity chef takes over menu at Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Torrece ‘Chef T’ Gregoire from Hell’s Kitchen Fame is cooking up some picturesque dishes at Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue.

News

Roanoke County Schools plans to bring 3rd grade students back to class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taia White
The Roanoke County School Board is in support of a plan to bring third grade students back into the classroom for in-person instruction full time.

News

Roanoke County Public Schools launches COVID-19 Dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Roanoke County Public Schools has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to help keep parents, students, and staff informed about confirmed coronavirus cases.

News

Salvation Army debuts virtual Red Kettle campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The virtual campaign was created due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Race For the 6th District - Cline

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Law-Makers Work Towards A New Stimulus Package

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Hand and Harvest Festival

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

On the Barn Quilt Trail

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showcases coronavirus trends

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Over 155,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Virginia.

News

COVID Anti-body cocktail Research

Updated: 4 hours ago