Virginia State Police work clear accident on Route 24 in Bedford

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and Bedford County Fire and Rescue are investigating after a vehicle overturned on Route 24 in Bedford.

A Chevrolet Silverado was towing a trailer when it overturned near the 7700 block of Stewartsville Road.

Officials were called to the scene at 10:18 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured but the extent of the injuries has not been released.

A detour has been set up on Emmaus Church Road.

