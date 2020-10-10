Blacksburg to expand outdoor dining to winter months for first time

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Town of Blacksburg is making an exception for the first time to allow businesses to keep their dining outdoors through the winter months. Typically, the town shuts it down by the end of November.

In June, the town closed Draper Rd. to cars to allow restaurants to expand their capacity, making room for social distancing.

The town is working to set up another grant program to help businesses to pay for things like heaters and tents so they can be creative in how they keep their operations going.

“We’re going to definitely have some cold days but on the milder days we think it will make a lot of sense,” said Assistant to the Town Manager Matt Hanratty. “Anything we can do to help our restaurants we want to try and do in this situation.”

Specifics on the grant program are expected to be released in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.