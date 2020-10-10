Advertisement

Blacksburg to expand outdoor dining to winter months for first time

The Town of Blacksburg is making an exception for the first time to allow businesses to keep their dining outdoors through the winter months. Typically, the town shuts it down by the end of November.
The Town of Blacksburg is making an exception for the first time to allow businesses to keep their dining outdoors through the winter months. Typically, the town shuts it down by the end of November.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Town of Blacksburg is making an exception for the first time to allow businesses to keep their dining outdoors through the winter months. Typically, the town shuts it down by the end of November.

In June, the town closed Draper Rd. to cars to allow restaurants to expand their capacity, making room for social distancing.

The town is working to set up another grant program to help businesses to pay for things like heaters and tents so they can be creative in how they keep their operations going.

“We’re going to definitely have some cold days but on the milder days we think it will make a lot of sense,” said Assistant to the Town Manager Matt Hanratty. “Anything we can do to help our restaurants we want to try and do in this situation.”

Specifics on the grant program are expected to be released in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Art comes to Roanoke City streets, with a little help from the CARES Act

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Eric Miller
Lynsey Wyatt spent an hour and a half dancing while suspended 20 feet above Kirk Avenue Friday.

News

Spanish Newscast 10/9

Updated: 1 hours ago
Spanish Newscast 10/9

News

Senior, Eagle Scout helps Christiansburg build a picnic shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
There’s a new spot in Christiansburg to stay dry while enjoying the great outdoors, and it’s all thanks to a high school senior who just finished his community project.

News

FERC approves extension for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Questions and concerns remain over the likelihood that the MVP sees its way to completion after a similar fracked gas pipeline, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, was canceled July 5 due to ongoing delays and increasing costs.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Schools Support Solar Energy Projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools Support Solar Energy Projects

VOD Recording

Franklin County Educator Wins VA Teacher Of The Year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Franklin County Educator Wins VA Teacher Of The Year

VOD Recording

New Kids Discovery Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Kids Discovery Area

VOD Recording

Virtual 'Drumstick Dash'

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virtual 'Drumstick Dash'

VOD Recording

Local Organization Getting More Funds To Help With Rent Relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local Organization Getting More Funds To Help With Rent Relief

VOD Recording

RPD To Restructure, Add Gang Detective Unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
RPD To Restructure, Add Gang Detective Unit