Advertisement

FERC approves extension for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Questions and concerns remain over the likelihood that the MVP sees its way to completion after a similar fracked gas pipeline, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, was canceled July 5 due to ongoing delays and increasing costs.
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Amidst a project that still is lacking several authorizations, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granted Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP) permission to continue construction Friday.

According to Appalachian Voices, the certificate for the project was extended for two years. FERC also lifted its stop-work order on all but 25 miles of national forest land. The stop-work order was issued last October after a federal court rejected an endangered species permit for the project.

Questions and concerns remain over the likelihood that the MVP sees its way to completion after a similar fracked gas pipeline, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, was canceled July 5 due to ongoing delays and increasing costs.

“MVP has violated commonsense water protections hundreds of times and allowing them to resume construction just means putting more communities at risk for an unnecessary pipeline that may never even be built. FERC is supposed to regulate these fracked gas projects, not roll over for them,” said Sierra Club Beyond Dirty Fuels Senior Campaign Representative, Joan Walker, in response to Friday’s announcement.

“It’s clear that MVP is pulling out all the stops to rush this project through, and FERC is letting them get away with it. The agency ignored the 43,000 people who vigorously opposed this project moving forward, and disregarded the hundreds of water quality violations racked up so far. This pipeline was not needed when it was proposed, and is even less needed now. We will continue fighting to stop it,” adds Jessica Sims, Appalachian Voices Virginia Field Coordinator.

The project is planned to span 300 miles through West Virginia and Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blacksburg to expand outdoor dining to winter months for first time

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Town of Blacksburg is making an exception for the first time to allow businesses to keep their dining outdoors through the winter months. Typically, the town shuts it down by the end of November.

News

Spanish Newscast 10/9

Updated: moments ago
Spanish Newscast 10/9

News

Senior, Eagle Scout helps Christiansburg build a picnic shelter

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
There’s a new spot in Christiansburg to stay dry while enjoying the great outdoors, and it’s all thanks to a high school senior who just finished his community project.

VOD Recording

Schools Support Solar Energy Projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
Schools Support Solar Energy Projects

Latest News

VOD Recording

Franklin County Educator Wins VA Teacher Of The Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County Educator Wins VA Teacher Of The Year

VOD Recording

New Kids Discovery Area

Updated: 2 hours ago
New Kids Discovery Area

VOD Recording

Virtual 'Drumstick Dash'

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virtual 'Drumstick Dash'

VOD Recording

Local Organization Getting More Funds To Help With Rent Relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local Organization Getting More Funds To Help With Rent Relief

VOD Recording

RPD To Restructure, Add Gang Detective Unit

Updated: 2 hours ago
RPD To Restructure, Add Gang Detective Unit

VOD Recording

Farm Sales British Kelly Bronze Turkeys

Updated: 2 hours ago
Farm Sales British Kelly Bronze Turkeys