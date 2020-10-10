Fire causes house to collapse in Roanoke Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an early morning for Roanoke Fire-EMS crews. They tackled a fire in southeast Roanoke that caused an abandoned house to collapse and left a firefighter with minor injuries.

The house is on the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast and has since been torn down. Roanoke Fire-EMS crews say they had to use a less common tactic to put the fire out.

Crews responded to a fire at the home around 5:45 Saturday morning. The fire was so intense and the structure of the home so weak--crews needed to attack the flames differently than they do on most fires.

“Efforts were different. We used what was called a defensive attack, so putting the fire out, extinguishing the fire from the outside of the home," Kristen Perdue, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS, said.

While crews were battling the flames, they noticed the building was starting to fall down.

“All the of the units on scene were notified of this collapse and shortly after, the structure did fully collapse," Perdue said.

The falling debris did damage equipment and hit one firefighter.

“Causing him to have minor injuries. He was treated on scene and released, he’s doing just fine, and he got immediately back up," she said.

The building is owned by the Roanoke Rescue Mission. They say no one has lived in it, since they bought the property four years ago. Roanoke Fire-EMS crews believe no one was in this house at the time of the fire but are still investigating

“So grateful for the fire department this morning, just their fast response," Lee Clark, CEO of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, said.

Clark says it’s too early to determine what they will do with this property.

The Fire Marshall says he does not believe the cause of this fire is suspicious.

