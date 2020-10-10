Advertisement

Firefighter injured, house collapses after early morning fire in Roanoke

House collapses in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE after fire.
House collapses in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE after fire.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An early morning fire led to a house collapse in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE in Roanoke.

Firefighters arrived just before 6:00 Saturday morning.

They found heavy smoke and flames.

While battling the blaze from outside, the house collapsed.

In the collapse, one firefighter was struck by debris that came off the structure and sustained minor injuries, being treated on-scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

A neighboring home also sustained minor damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE will be closed until further notice.

