Folks take part in 2020 Roanoke Heart Walk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year’s Roanoke Heart Walk was unlike any other. Truist Bank hosted the Heart Walk to raise awareness for heart disease, especially during this pandemic.

Saturday, teams gathered for photos underneath a heart balloon-arch. They then split up to walk separately in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We wanted to give the opportunity for everybody to come together as their separate teams and have the camaraderie of an event basically," Jim Lull, the Heart Walk Chair, said.

All the money raised from this event goes to the American Heart Association.

