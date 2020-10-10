Senior, Eagle Scout helps Christiansburg build a picnic shelter

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new spot in Christiansburg to stay dry while enjoying the great outdoors, and it’s all thanks to a high school senior who just finished his community project.

There have been places to play, but never to eat and stay dry at Depot Park. That is until David Fox helped to build the picnic shelter.

“We thought this was an opportunity to build something that could benefit the whole community,” said David Fox.

In his free time, Fox rounded up friends, family and fellow Eagle Scouts on Troop 141 to hammer in every nail to make it stand.

“There were some weeks that we were out here every day just doing a little bit at a time trying to get it done,” Fox said.

There’s only one other picnic shelter like it in Christiansburg, and it’s here at Downtown Park. The town says that they’re part of its master plan to eventually have at the majority of Christiansburg’s parks.

The picnic shelter at Downtown Park was also built by an Eagle Scout a few years ago.

“Whenever we can have this relationship and build it together, we’re able to provide a lot more for our community in that manner,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley. “David wanted to take on the task and did a marvelous job with it.”

And in the middle of the pandemic, it’s just what people needed.

“If there was ever a time that outdoor recreation was crucial to our locality, to our state, to our country is now through COVID,” Epperley said.

Now, he’s leaving his mark at Depot Park.

“It makes me really happy that one day I can come back here in 10 or 20 years and see this and be proud of what I’ve done to help the community,” Fox said.

