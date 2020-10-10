Showers today with heavy rain expected on Sunday.

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana Friday evening as the 10th named storm to hit the mainland U.S. this season. The previous record was 9. Delta is also the first on the list of Greek Alphabet names to ever hit the United States.

Hurricane #Delta moving ashore near Cameron, Louisiana. and setting history.



- 10th named land-falling U.S. storm - most ever in one season

SATURDAY

Light rain and cloudy skies expected across the region today. Showers with pockets of moderate rain will move through in waves today. There could be a lull in the rain in some locations especially later today. Highs linger in the 60s. Rainfall totals today will be low as the heaviest of rain will arrive for Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

On and off showers will be likely overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Areas of fog and drizzle possible with plenty of clouds.

Flash Flood Watch (Grey)

SUNDAY

Deltas remnants will continue to move into the region by late morning. Moderate to heavy rain is expected with localized downpours possible for the afternoon and evening. Any flooding would be isolated an mainly confined to areas along the southern spine of the Blue Ridge where amounts will be the highest.

TOTAL PROJECTED RAINFALL

Widespread rainfall amounts are likely between 1-3″ through early Monday with locally higher amounts along the mountains up to 4″.

Rain and localized flooding expected on Sunday as the remnants of Delta move through. (Grey)

NEXT WEEK

Rain from Delta is likely to linger until at least Monday as the remnants slowly depart. A front will push all of the moisture and come of the clouds out of the region for Tuesday. The weather pattern will turn sunny and seasonable for the rest of the week.

.