Advertisement

Trump administration extends free school meals through end of school year

This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 photo shows students eating lunch at Sharon Elementary School in Sharon, Vt.
This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 photo shows students eating lunch at Sharon Elementary School in Sharon, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Trump administration announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending its program to allow free school meals for all children throughout the 2020-21 school year.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said U.S Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The program, originally set to expire at the end of the calendar year, was extended in an effort to make sure all children across the country have access to nutritious food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA program allows Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option meals to be served in all areas at no cost, allows meals to be served outside the typically required group settings and meal times and allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blacksburg to expand outdoor dining to winter months for first time

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Town of Blacksburg is making an exception for the first time to allow businesses to keep their dining outdoors through the winter months. Typically, the town shuts it down by the end of November.

News

Spanish Newscast 10/9

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Spanish Newscast 10/9

National

Delta strikes land, unleashing floods and fury

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Delta crashed onshore Friday in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and slinging debris piled by roads along a path of destruction inflicted by Hurricane Laura only six weeks earlier.

News

Senior, Eagle Scout helps Christiansburg build a picnic shelter

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
There’s a new spot in Christiansburg to stay dry while enjoying the great outdoors, and it’s all thanks to a high school senior who just finished his community project.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump restarting campaign with White House, Florida events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

News

FERC approves extension for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Questions and concerns remain over the likelihood that the MVP sees its way to completion after a similar fracked gas pipeline, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, was canceled July 5 due to ongoing delays and increasing costs.

Weather News

Hurricane Delta inflicts new misery on storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

VOD Recording

Schools Support Solar Energy Projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
Schools Support Solar Energy Projects

VOD Recording

Franklin County Educator Wins VA Teacher Of The Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County Educator Wins VA Teacher Of The Year

VOD Recording

New Kids Discovery Area

Updated: 2 hours ago
New Kids Discovery Area