UVA loses at home to NC State, 38-21

Lindell Stone threw for 240 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Terrell Jana caught eight balls for a total of 111 yards.
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 Saturday with a 38-21 loss over the now 3-1 NC State Wolfpack.

The Wahoos try to get back in the win column Saturday, October 17 when they go up against Wake Forest at 4 p.m.

