VA COVID cases up more than 1,200 overnight, deaths rise by 10

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 157,905 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, October 10, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 156,649 reported Friday, a 1,256-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 1,114 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

2,238,204 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.8 percent reported Friday.

8,972 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,354 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,344 reported Friday.

943 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 963 reported Friday. 18,447 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

