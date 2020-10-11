Advertisement

28 arrested, tear gas used in Wisconsin protests

Authorities took to Twitter on Saturday to outline what they called an “escalation in force by the protesters.”
CORRECTS TO JOHN CHISHOLM NOT JOHN CHISOLM - Police line up in riot gear Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
CORRECTS TO JOHN CHISHOLM NOT JOHN CHISOLM - Police line up in riot gear Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police used tear gas on demonstrators and arrested 28 people during a third straight night of protests over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen.

Authorities took to Twitter on Saturday to outline what they called an “escalation in force by the protesters.” An attorney for the family of 17-year-old Alvin Cole says the police and mayor turned Wauwatosa into a “war zone.” 

Police say they used tear gas on the crowd after bottles were thrown at officers. The third consecutive night of protests Friday came after prosecutors declined to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in Cole’s death.

Latest News

News

Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia Beach man has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and fraudulently collecting federal unemployment benefits.

News

Paris Hilton protest calls for closure of Utah school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brady McCombs and Lindsay Whitehurst
Paris Hilton has been speaking out about abuse she said she suffered at a boarding school in Utah, and on Friday she took her push nearly to the school’s front doors.

News

2020 Roanoke Heart Walk

Updated: 1 hour ago
2020 Roanoke Heart Walk

News

Fire Causes House To Collapse In Roanoke Saturday Morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Latest News

News

#19 Hokies fall to #8 UNC in high-scoring duel, 56-45

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan and Aaron Beard
Khalil Herbert put up 138 yards on the ground, reaching the endzone twice.

News

UVA loses at home to NC State, 38-21

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan and Associated Press
Lindell Stone threw for 240 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Terrell Jana caught eight balls for a total of 111 yards.

News

Folks come together for 2020 Roanoke Heart Walk

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Groups split up and walked separately due to the pandemic.

News

Assessing the damage after fire causes house to collapse in Roanoke Saturday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
One firefighter had minor injuries from the collapse.

News

Liberty football rolls over UL Monroe, 40-7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan and Associated Press
Liberty moves to 4-0 on the year

VOD Recording

Lovelace Unites Fleming On And Off Field

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lovelace Unites Fleming On And Off Field