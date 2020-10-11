Activists weigh in on importance of voting at Celebrate the Centennial

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Activists and community leaders in Gordonsville came out to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement with their ‘Celebrate the Centennial’ event.

Panelists from across central Virginia spoke about the fight for the right to vote, highlighting that the 19th Amendment did not include all women at the time it was passed. Young activists say, this year especially, the womens' vote could help determine elections from the local level up.

“Your voice matters. From an adult perspective, from a youth perspective, everyone has a seat at the table, and our job is to make sure everyone can vote and really go out there and practice their civic duty and be a proud American citizen,” Activist and Ambassador for Just Orange O’Brian Martin said.

Attendees could also register to vote at the event. The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is October 13.

