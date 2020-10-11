Bedford church joins National Faith and Blue Weekend

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In cities around the world, including locally in Bedford, religious communities are joining with law enforcement to show their support for the men in blue.

Trinity Baptist Church in Bedford held a luncheon today for their church community and local and state police. The church’s pastor, Bill Owsley, says it’s all about spreading positivity and standing by the police who put their lives on the line.

This event is part of the first ever National Faith and Blue Weekend, hosted by MovementForward and One Congregation One Precinct.

“I think it’s important to be part of a movement like this to remind our citizens and our church and our local law enforcement that we do appreciate what they do,” Owsley said.

Bedford’s luncheon was one of over 1,000 “faith and blue” events happening this weekend in 43 states.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.