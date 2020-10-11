Advertisement

Just 19, ranked 54th, Swiatek wins French Open for 1st Slam

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February.
Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By Howard Fendrich and Jerome Pugmire
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th.

She never had won a tour-level tournament until now. Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February.

She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday. But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

