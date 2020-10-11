Multi-vehicle crash closes left lane along I-81N in Botetourt Co.
According to VDOT, the crash is located 2.7 miles south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both the northbound left lane and shoulder are closed along a portion of I-81N in Botetourt County following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday.
