Rescue van with 80 dogs overturns along I-81N in Roanoke Co. early Sunday

Both Roanoke County Animal Control and Virginia Tech were asked to assist with the case
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a rescue van traveling near Exit 137 along I-81N with 80 dogs overturned early Sunday morning.

An unidentified number of animals were left injured, with an additional group escaping.

Both Roanoke County Animal Control and Virginia Tech were asked to assist with the case.

