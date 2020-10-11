Smith returns as Goff-led Rams beat Washington to get to 4-1

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-1 by beating Washington 30-10 in Alex Smith’s return.

Smith played his first NFL game 693 days since breaking his right tibia and fibula, entering when new Washington starting quarterback Kyle Allen injured his left arm.

The Rams are off to a strong start in the tough NFC West after missing the playoffs last season. They’ve now swept the NFC East.

Washington fell to 1-4 after another miserable defensive showing.