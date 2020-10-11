Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Botetourt Co. causes delays of four miles

All northbound lanes and shoulders are closed. Drivers are being detoured off of I-81N at Exit 156.
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT(VDOT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at 1.8 miles south of Junction US 11-Exit 162 in Botetourt County is causing delays of four miles.

All northbound lanes and shoulders are closed. Drivers are being detoured off of I-81N at Exit 156.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash along I-81S in Botetourt Co. causes delays of two miles

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to VDOT, delays are at two miles.

News

Cleared: Accident causes delays along portion of I-81S in Botetourt Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Check back with WDBJ7.com for updates

News

Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash closes left lane along I-81N in Botetourt Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to VDOT, the crash is located 2.7 miles south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.

News

Bedford church joins National Faith and Blue Weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This movement is a way for religious communities to show their appreciation for police officers.

Latest News

News

Over 950 customers without power in NE Roanoke after AEP equipment fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Rescue van with 80 dogs overturns along I-81N in Roanoke Co. early Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Both Roanoke County Animal Control and Virginia Tech were asked to assist

News

Activists weigh in on importance of voting at Celebrate the Centennial

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
Panelists from across central Virginia spoke about the fight for the right to vote, highlighting that the 19th Amendment did not include all women at the time it was passed

News

World War II Warbirds visit Charlottesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb
People were able to pay to take a ride in one of three World War II style planes at the Charlottesville Airport

Coronavirus

Virginia COVID cases rise by 811 overnight, deaths by four

Updated: 10 hours ago
There are 3,358 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.

Forecast

Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago