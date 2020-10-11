Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Botetourt Co. causes delays of four miles

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at 1.8 miles south of Junction US 11-Exit 162 in Botetourt County is causing delays of four miles.

All northbound lanes and shoulders are closed. Drivers are being detoured off of I-81N at Exit 156.

