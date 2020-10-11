Advertisement

Virginia COVID cases rise by 811 overnight, deaths by four

(Graytv)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 158,716 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, October 11, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 157,905 reported Saturday, an 811-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,256 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

2,256,820 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.6 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.7 percent reported Saturday.

9,085 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,358 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,354 reported Saturday.

924 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 943 reported Saturday. 18,492 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

