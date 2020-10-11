Waves of heavy rain expected through the day.

The remnants of Delta will bring widespread rain to our region before finally exiting early Monday. Some areas could experience localized flooding. A Flood Watch continues into Monday morning for counties around and near the Southern Blue Ridge.

Waves of heavy rain expected today. (Grey)

SUNDAY

Waves of moderate to heavy rain is expected with localized downpours possible through the day and into tonight. Any flooding would be isolated and mainly confined to areas along the southern spine of the Blue Ridge where amounts will be the highest. Temperatures will likely linger in the 60s today.

TOTAL PROJECTED RAINFALL

Widespread rainfall amounts are likely between 1-3″ through early Monday with locally higher amounts along the Blue Ridge up to 4″.

Heavy rain could lead to flooding today. (Grey)

NEXT WEEK

Rain from Delta is likely to linger until at least Monday as the remnants slowly depart. A front will push all of the moisture and come of the clouds out of the region for Tuesday. The weather pattern will turn sunny and seasonable for the rest of the week.

