World War II Warbirds visit Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - World War II planes could been seen flying around Charlottesville October 10.

People were able to pay to take a ride in one of three World War II style planes at the Charlottesville Airport. This event was a part of the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force’s Warbird Showcase.

Tom Malone, a pilot with the commemorative air force says this is a great way to keep history alive.

“There’s a story behind these aircraft really with the men and women who served in the world war two era of which there are not many left so there’s a connection with the past and the present that we’re trying to share with the current generation,” Malone explained.

People were required to wear masks and social distancing was enforced.

