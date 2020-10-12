Advertisement

A team of Virginia Tech researchers tap into wastewater antibiotic-resistant gene monitoring

Identifying anomalies in antibiotic resistance gene patterns in wastewater could help identify potential outbreaks before they occur.
Identifying anomalies in antibiotic resistance gene patterns in wastewater could help identify potential outbreaks before they occur.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A team of researchers at Virginia Tech teamed up to create a computer software system called CI-WARS. CI-WARS stands for Cyberinfrastructure for Waterborne Antibiotic Resistance Risk Surveillance. The system will help analyze when germs no longer respond to antibiotics made to kill them in wastewater-- which is called antibiotic resistance.

“In the long run we foresee set of develop a system that can not only detect COVID but also detect unknown ----still to be discovered kind of bacteria of viruses,” said computer scientist Ali R. Butt.

With a $1.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation, computer science researcher Liqing Zhang and Ali R. Butt, Amy Pruden and Peter Vikesland will all build the cyberinfrastructure system

“So you have to have computer programs to or software to process and analyze them,” said computer science researcher Liqing Zhang.

Monitoring antibiotic resistance in wastewater can help community’s spot a public health concern before you see people getting sick.

“People don’t often think what happens after they flush the toilet and that’s okay but because maybe this can open people’s eyes that maybe sewage it may seems gross but it’s actually a rich resource for information,” said microbiologist Amy Pruden.

The computer system will be able to help researchers improve treatment to prevent the release of harmful bacteria or viruses in water. To learn more about their research click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Roanoke Co. Public Schools to bring third-graders back Oct. 26, announces additional plans for others

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“From the beginning, we’ve said our instructional plan is an expandable plan, and now we’re expanding it,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

News

Pipeline opponents react to federal ruling

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are reacting to a major ruling from federal regulators that gives the company a green light to resume construction. And landowners who live in the path of the pipeline say they now fear a rush to complete the project through steep and challenging terrain.

News

Western Virginia Water Authority team wins national competition

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A team from the Western Virginia Water Authority has taken top honors in a national skills competition. Lacy Burnette and Stephen Lofaro were competing online, when they won their division in the Water Environment Federation Technical Event.

News

Christiansburg wins Best New Program in the State for second year straight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is being recognized by the state for the Virginia Recreation & Park Society’s Best New Program.

News

Reflecting on the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It’s been two years since a powerful storm that walloped the Gulf Coast moved north, dumping record setting rainfall on southwest Virginia.

Latest News

WDBJ Plus

Two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael in southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Hollins Library will be the second branch to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

News

Virginia voter registration deadline inches closer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Tuesday is an important deadline for people in Virginia who want to vote in the upcoming election.

News

Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

News

Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents