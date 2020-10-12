Advertisement

Christiansburg wins Best New Program in the State for second year straight

By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is being recognized by the state for the Virginia Recreation & Park Society’s Best New Program.

Helping Hands was formed as a group of about 20 volunteers who knit and sew scarves and hats for veterans, folks in nursing homes and those in need.

The idea for the group came from the town and community members to give back.

This is the second year in a row the town has received this award. Last year was for its teen fire academy.

“To be able to have best new program for population under 25,000 two years in a row just speaks a remarkable term of dedication of the staff that they have for the Town of Christiansburg and the community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley.

Helping Hands meets on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside Trinity Community Church. Call 540-382-2349 for more information.

The group is also willing to help you learn how to knit or crochet.

