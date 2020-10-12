Advertisement

COVID-19: Percent of positive tests drops in Virginia

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 159,570 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 12, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 158,716 reported Sunday, an 854-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 811 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

2,271,842 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.6 percent reported Sunday.

9,249 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,361 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,358 reported Sunday.

965 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 924 reported Monday. 18,539 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

