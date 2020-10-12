Danville jail staffer tests positive for COVID-19; 11 test negative

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One staffer at the Danville jail tested positive over the weekend, according to Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, while 11 newly-tested staffers tested negative.

After the weekend staff testing, a total of 14 staffers have now tested positive for the virus, while 28 have tested negative. Mondul says that number includes himself and jail administrators, and some tests are pending.

The facility, which houses about 253 inmates with numbers that fluctuate from day to day, has a total of 87 positive inmate cases as of October 12, according to the sheriff. There have been 140 negative tests, and a group of 22 inmates who refused to be tested. Those numbers have not changed since October 9.

Mondul announced October 5 that all inmates were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19.

Mondul says there are still “no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff."

