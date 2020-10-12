Advertisement

Danville jail staffer tests positive for COVID-19; 11 test negative

(Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One staffer at the Danville jail tested positive over the weekend, according to Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, while 11 newly-tested staffers tested negative.

After the weekend staff testing, a total of 14 staffers have now tested positive for the virus, while 28 have tested negative. Mondul says that number includes himself and jail administrators, and some tests are pending.

The facility, which houses about 253 inmates with numbers that fluctuate from day to day, has a total of 87 positive inmate cases as of October 12, according to the sheriff. There have been 140 negative tests, and a group of 22 inmates who refused to be tested. Those numbers have not changed since October 9.

Mondul announced October 5 that all inmates were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19.

Mondul says there are still “no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Percent of positive tests drops in Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,271,842 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 4.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.6 percent reported Sunday.

Health

Woman goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CNN
After the first part of the test, her water broke, but when the midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, she went ahead and finished the second part.

National

Can you become immune to coronavirus?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Medical experts say they're still studying COVID-19 immunity.

National

Capitol Hill braces for heated SCOTUS hearings

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Democrats calling for delays and demanding Judge Barrett recuse herself from potential SCOTUS cases.

Coronavirus

Virginia COVID cases rise by 811 overnight, deaths by four

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT
There are 3,358 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.