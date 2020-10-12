Advertisement

Franklin Co. deputy recognized for community commitment

Pictured L- R: Deputy Leon Goodin and Community Outreach Deputy H. L. Nolen.
Pictured L- R: Deputy Leon Goodin and Community Outreach Deputy H. L. Nolen.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County deputy received an award for his commitment to the community.

WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Leon Goodin for his work in the month of September.

Deputy Goodin came to Franklin County after spending approximately 33 years with the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office. He works part-time in the courts and transportation.

The sheriff’s office and WoodmenLife said they wanted to thank Deputy Goodin “for all that you do in making our community be a better place.”

