Franklin Co. deputy recognized for community commitment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County deputy received an award for his commitment to the community.

WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Leon Goodin for his work in the month of September.

Deputy Goodin came to Franklin County after spending approximately 33 years with the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office. He works part-time in the courts and transportation.

The sheriff’s office and WoodmenLife said they wanted to thank Deputy Goodin “for all that you do in making our community be a better place.”

