Franklin Co. Treasurer’s Office closes in effort to help prevent virus spread

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public for the rest of this week in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

According to the county, citizens can click here to pay their taxes digitally, over the phone by calling 1-888-272-9829, or by visiting the drop box at the Treasurer’s Office in the Franklin County Government Center.

Other dealings with the Treasurer’s Office can be carried out through their website or by calling 540-483-3078.

Absentee voting at the Registrar’s Office and other County services can still be accessed in-person by visiting the Franklin County Government Center.

The Treasurer expects her office to re-open on Monday, October 19 for normal business.

