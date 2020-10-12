Gleaning for the World will take donations for victims of Hurricane Delta

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The nonprofit Gleaning for the World will take donations beginning Tuesday for people suffering in the wake of Hurricane Delta.

Gleaning plans to send help to Louisiana.

Gleaning For The World will collect supplies at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As a result of Hurricane Delta, Gleaning says, about 400,000 residents are still without power; 250,000 in Louisiana, 40,000 in Texas, and more in Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Though Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane, the storm dissipated into a tropical storm as it headed north, with two tornadoes spawning from it in Georgia, and threats of more across South Carolina.

The organization needs:

Nonperishable foods

Snack foods

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Gleaning’s team will follow social distancing procedures and will have contactless donations, where donors can place items into a designated cart, maintaining six feet distance from others. Gleaning’s volunteers and staff will remove the items from the carts and load them into a tractor trailer.

You can also donate online here: GFTW.org/hurricanerelief.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.