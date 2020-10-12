Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Brothers in Rocky Mount explain how they get their heifers ready for competition

By Neesey Payne
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - As with most farming families, Benjamin and Ethan Furrow have their part to play at Lazy Acres Angus in Rocky Mount. One of their responsibilities is taking care of their show heifers. They take them to competitions.

“It’s like a fashion show, but for cattle. You always want to know a lot about your heifer because the judge will come around and ask questions like when is her birthday,” Ethan said.

Benjamin’s heifer’s name is Matilda. She was born in September.

“My show heifer’s name is Becky. She is an August heifer,” Ethan said.

The judges will also ask about their diet.

“What they mainly get is oats, corn and molasses in a feed mixture and they’ll get cotton seed or Cobboom is what it’s called on the bag,” Ethan explained.

Walking the heifers is a must.

“They just learn to have the halter on,” said Benjamin.

And of course, they have to make sure their hair is just right!

“We’ll brush them. You want to get the hair prepped on the cattle. In the show you want everything pretty much to go forwards,” Ethan said.

These are all things that are part of Ethan and Benjamin’s routine. There haven’t been many shows this year, but when it is showtime they want to win, because as Ethan says, “Everybody likes to win.”

Obviously winning a competition is nice, but what they’re learning about is hard work, diligence and responsibility; those are characteristics that will help them win in life.

