Inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Franklin County Jail

Following a positive inmate case found within a daily screening process near the end of September, further testing was performed throughout the facility.
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified number of inmates and staff has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Franklin County Jail.

Franklin Co. Treasurer’s Office closes in effort to help prevent virus spread

The Western Virginia Regional Jail is being utilized for temporary housing for the healthy population of offenders and staff. New inmates are also receiving alternative arrangements to reduce potential exposure to the virus.

According to a statement from the department, "The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health, local health officials and the Department of Corrections to utilize best practice procedures for disinfecting the facility and keeping our corrections population healthy.”

